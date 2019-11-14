8 Days a Week: Tower of Power, ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase, Dumbfoundead, Honolulu Guitar Fest, more

Your guide to plan the week ahead in Honolulu, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

>> Tower of Power: R&B band with power horn section had eight Billboard Hot 100 hits during the 1970s. 8 p.m., Thursday-Sunday; 6:30 and 9 p.m., Saturday, Blue Note Hawaii. $75-225. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/Towerof Power2019

THURSDAY

>> Black Out Hunger Pau Hana Fundraiser: Young professionals and leaders in the local community can network while supporting the Alaka‘i Hawaii Foodbank. Guests are asked to wear all black as a commitment to “blacking out” hunger in Hawaii. 5-8 p.m., Queen Kapiolani Hotel. $75. 836-3600, hawaiifoodbank.org/BlackOutHunger

>> ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase: Presented by the Hawaii International Film Festival and produced as part of the 2018 ‘Ohina Filmmakers Lab. The local producers will be Bradley Crawford (“Fall Guy”), Bryson Chun (“Other People”), Anela Ling (“Mo’o”), Rena Shishido (“Like Maddah”) and Alexander Bocchieri (“The Pit Where We Were Born”). 6:15 p.m., Regal Dole Cannery 15. $12-$14. 808ne.ws/ HIFFOhina2019, ohina.org

FRIDAY

>> Dumbfoundead & DJ Zo Back In Honolulu: Dumbfoundead, a.k.a. Jonathan Park, is a prominent Asian-American rapper and actor. 8 p.m., NextDoor, 43 North Hotel St. $25. 808ne.ws/Dumbfoundead2019

>> Soulgasm 12 Anniversary featuring KCRW’s Jeremy Sole: TheLIFT and AfroFunke also will perform during the dance music party along with DJs Yoh, Jimmy San and Yuji, MC Zen Chambers and percussionists Eli and Miko Ries. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., after-hours party at 2:30 a.m. Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St. 21+. $10. 808ne.ws/Soulgasm2019.

SATURDAY

>> Hawaii 2019 Rubik’s Cube Competition: Sanctioned by the World Cube Association. Seven categories, including 3x3x3, 4x4x4 and 12-sided Megaminx. Limit of 70 competitors. $40. Free for spectators. 9:05 a.m.-6:45 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana – Waikiki Beach. bharnish@worldcubeassociation.org, craig@dansie.net, 808ne.ws/RubiksHawaii2019

>> King Kalakaua’s 183rd Birthday Celebration: The Merrie Monarch served as king of Hawaii from Feb. 12, 1874, until his death on Jan. 20, 1891. Free and open to public. 11:30 a.m. opening remarks, 11:45 a.m. Royal Hawaiian Band performance, noon review and posting of the Royal Guard, Iolani Palace. 522-0822, ext. 122, iolanipalace.org

>> Honolulu Guitar Festival: The Bobby Ingano Trio with Kaipo Asing, Aron Nelson and the Unpredictables and Kevin Coleman and the Flat Five will perform at event which benefits the Downtown Art Center. Theme is “Promoting the Brotherhood of Guitar.” 1-4:30 p.m., Pantheon Contemporary, 1121 Nuuanu Ave. $15-$20. 371-3395, honoluluguitarfestival.com

>> Mele No Kalakaua: The final segment of the Mele Series will honor the music of King David Kalakaua. Compositions written by the Hawaiian monarch and music popular during his reign performed by the Royal Hawaiian Band, Hawaii Youth Symphony quartet, Iron Mango, Keolu Music and Na Waihooluu O Ke Anuenue. 4-8 p.m., Hawaiian Mission Houses. Author Tiffany Lani Ing will sign copies of her book, “Reclaiming Kalakaua,” from 4-4:45 p.m. $30-$35. 447-3926, missionhouses.org/events

>> Aha Makahiki: Celebrate the opening of Makahiki, the ancient Hawaiian New Year festival. Hosted by Manu Boyd with musical appearances by Keauhou, Darren Benitez, Kulaiwi and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole and hula performances by Miss Aloha Hula, Miss Keiki Hula, Master Keiki Hula and Halau Hi’iakainamakalehua. Attendees should wear Hawaiian formal wear and are encouraged to wear a lei or papale. 5-9 p.m., Bishop Museum. $100. sharemakahiki.com

>> My Music Era Vol. II: Mya, Lloyd, Hi-Five and Bobby V. will perform. Hosted by Rick Rock. 7:30-9 p.m., Blaisdell Arena. $69-$149. 768-5252, 808ne.ws/ MyMusicEra2019.

>> Pianist Naomi Niskala: Internationally renowned musician will perform works by Arnold Schoenberg, Roger Sessions, Vivian Fine, Robert Helps and Leos Janacek. Presented by Ebb & Flow Arts. 7:30-10 p.m., Atherton Performing Arts Studio, 738 Kaheka St. $15-$25. 955-8821, 808ne.ws/Naomi Niskala2019.

SUNDAY

>> Comedian Jonah Ray: Kailua native has appeared on comedy series “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail” and “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and hosts weekly interview show “ID10T with Chris Hardwick.” Local musical acts also scheduled to perform. 8-10 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s, 2440 S. Beretania St. 21+. $10. 808ne.ws/JonahRay2019

THURSDAY

>> View Hula’s 21st Anniversary: Musicians Mahi‘ai Kekumu, Gj Ganotisi, Johnny Stahley and Vincent, comedian Miss Candi Shell and DJ/VJ KSM will perform. Parking at the Honolulu Zoo. 6 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, 134 Kapahulu Ave. $15. 342-7418 or hulas.com.

>> Blood Sweat & Tears Featuring Keith Paluso: Canadian-American band known for its jazz-rock music has been touring for 50 years. Paluso performed on the 2018 season of “The Voice.” 6:30-8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-45. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/BSTPaluso2019.