Loyola Marymount pulls away to beat Rainbow Wahine basketball team

The Hawaii women’s basketball team dropped to 1-1 after a 65-51 road loss at Loyola Marymount on Wednesday night.

The game was a tight contest through the first three quarters. The Rainbow Wahine and Lions (1-1) were tied at 27 at halftime, and Hawaii was able to grab its first lead during the third quarter at 31-29. LMU held a 45-42 lead going into the final period.

However, Hawaii was done in by poor shooting in the fourth quarter. After the Rainbow Wahine made the first shot of the quarter, they went cold for the next seven minutes while LMU scored 13 of the next 15 points before Hawaii managed a pair of free throws to end the drought. The Lions finished the final quarter outscoring Hawaii 20-9 for the final margin.

Hawaii was also plagued by 18 turnovers, which led to 16 points for the Lions.

Courtney Middap was the only Wahine player in double figures, with 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Freshman Kasey Neubert was also a bright spot in her season debut, scoring nine points and adding nine rebounds. Ciera Ellington led LMU with 13 points, with Jasmine Jones registering 12 points to go with her 11 rebounds, and Rachel Stanley adding 10.

The Rainbow Wahine will remain in Southern California, taking on Pepperdine on Friday at 5 p.m.

>> Earlier on Wednesday, the Rainbow Wahine announced the signing of five players set to join the team for the 2020-21 season. The additions are forward Nnenna Orji from Etiwanda, Calif., guard/forward Daejah Phillips from Las Vegas, guard Kelsie Imai from Hilo, guard MeiLani McBee from Kennewick, Wash., and guard Teionni McDaniel from Las Vegas.