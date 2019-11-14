comscore Loyola Marymount pulls away to beat Rainbow Wahine basketball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Loyola Marymount pulls away to beat Rainbow Wahine basketball team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team dropped to 1-1 after a 65-51 road loss at Loyola Marymount on Wednesday night. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 13, 2019

Scroll Up