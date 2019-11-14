Rainbow Warriors volleyball team lands 6-4 hitter, 6-8 setter

Two players who are used to moving made their move to play at the next level when signing national letters of intent on Wednesday with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors volleyball program. Read more

UH today is expected to announce that 6-foot-4 outside hitter Makua Marumoto and 6-8 setter Austin Buchanan are part of the Class of 2021. The Warriors likely will complete their signings of two other players by next week.

Marumoto led Saint Francis to the Division II state championship last season, the final year of the school’s existence, and will be playing for Hawaii Baptist this spring. Buchanan, son of University of Idaho women’s volleyball coach Debbie, is playing his high school ball at Monte Vista in Danville, Calif., living in another state because Idaho doesn’t offer boys volleyball.

Marumoto averaged 4.1 kills per set, hitting .475, with 21 aces and 61 digs for the Saints as a junior. Buchanan had 570 assists, 78 kills, 70 digs, 49 aces and 45 blocks for the Mustangs last season.

Hawaii (28-3) finished second nationally last year, falling to Long Beach State in the NCAA championship match. The Warriors open the season Jan. 3 with Charleston at the Stan Sheriff Center. The rest of the schedule was to be announced today.