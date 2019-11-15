26 Kahuku wind-farm protesters arrested in Kalaeloa

Honolulu police arrested 26 people overnight in Kalaeloa in connection with an ongoing demonstration against the planned wind farm project in Kahuku.

All were arrested for disobeying police.

Arrestees were released after posting bail that ranged from $100 and $1,000.

There were no arrests in Kahuku.

Virginia-based AES Corp. is building eight wind turbines in Kahuku which are slated to start operating next year. Each turbine is 568 feet tall.

Opponents say the turbines lead to health problems and are too close to homes, farms and schools. Demonstrators also say the turbines threaten the endangered Hawaiian hoary bat.

AES contend the turbines will have no health effects.