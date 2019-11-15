Police close off Salt Lake intersection due to barricade situation

Honolulu police shut down an intersection to Wanaka and Likini streets in the Salt Lake area due to a barricade situation.
Officers closed affected roads at about 5 a.m. today.
Details will be released as they become available.
