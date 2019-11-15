Public Utilities Commission denies Hawaii Electric Light rate increase request

A small planned increase to electrical rates on Hawaii island was denied Wednesday by the state Public Utilities Commission.

Hawaii Electric Light Co., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., applied in December for a 3.4% base rate increase that would have generated an additional $13.4 million for the company.

As part of PUC proceedings over the regulated company’s request, HELCO and the state Consumer Advocate settled some issues but still disagreed on a deserved rate adjustment.

Under the partial settlement, HELCO advocated for an interim rate increase that would generate an additional $2.8 million in revenue. The Consumer Advocate pushed for a $2.9 million decrease.

The PUC ruled that no change is warranted on an interim basis.

“The commission finds that HELCO has not met its burden of proving that it is probably entitled to an increase in revenues on an interim basis that is in addition to current effective revenues,” the commission said in its order.

It’s still possible that a final decision could deviate from the interim decision after an evidentiary hearing scheduled for next month.