Firefighters rescue man from burning pickup near Hanauma Bay

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 64-year-old man from a burning pickup tonight after the truck he was driving crashed over the makai guardrail of the Kalanianaole Highway on the Waimanalo side of the entrance of Hanauma Bay.

Traffic was stopped in both directions as fire units rushed to free the driver, who was trapped by the crushed roof of a vehicle that rolled at least 50 feet or on makai side of the highway, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Crews found the pickup at 8:18 p.m. burning in both the engine compartment and the rear of the vehicle and quickly moved to pop the door open, Seguirant said.

“The man walked to the ambulance. His only complaint was that the steam was too hot,” he said. “Pretty amazing.”

The man was transferred to an ambulance by 8:24 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Crews put out the fire at 8:29 p.m.