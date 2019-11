Maybe it only seems that things have gotten more divisive. Maybe we’ve become too focused on the negatives instead of the positives. Read more

Maybe it only seems that things have gotten more divisive. Maybe we’ve become too focused on the negatives instead of the positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on things to be thankful for, and to share with fellow readers. Today through Nov. 24, we’ll be accepting “Be thankful” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run on Dec. 1, Thanksgiving weekend.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 7-210, Honolulu, 96813, c/o Letters.