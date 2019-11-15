comscore Name in the News: Rona Fukumoto | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Name in the News

Name in the News: Rona Fukumoto

  • By Maureen O’Connell moconnell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:42 p.m.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, Lanakila Pacific first took shape as a “sheltered workshop,” established to help people recover from tuberculosis at a time when the yearly count of reported cases in the islands was upwards of 700. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian honeycreepers in peril

Scroll Up