Fewer of us have ‘got milk’

If the bankruptcy filing of Meadow Gold’s owner, Dean Foods, signals anything, it’s that Hawaii, like states nationwide, are drinking less of the stuff. Read more

If the bankruptcy filing of Meadow Gold’s owner, Dean Foods, signals anything, it’s that Hawaii, like states nationwide, are drinking less of the stuff.

According to industry trackers such as DairyReporter.com, this has been a long downward trend, continuing despite lowering prices plus marketing. Remember the “Got Milk?” ads? Still, the average person drinks 28 ounces less per year. There could be some growth potential, though: Milk that you eat, such as cheese and yogurt, is reportedly selling better.

Dramatic names for fissure 8

The Hawaii Board on Geographic Names is weighing name suggestions for the most prominent source of lava during last year’s eruption of Kilauea. Scientists called it “fissure 8.”

Among the descriptive options focused on dramatic lava features or impacts: Keahilapalapa (spreading or blazing fire), Ke Ahi ‘Ena‘ena (raging fire), Pohaka‘ena (exploding rage) and Pu‘u ‘O Luku (hill of destruction). Also, there are a few submissions that reference ‘Ai La‘au, a forest-eating Hawaiian volcano deity who Pele is said to have displaced at Kilauea. All seem to be fitting as the eruption covered nearly 14 square miles with lava flow.