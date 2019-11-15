comscore Column: Viruses lurk between the living and nonliving | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Column: Viruses lurk between the living and nonliving

  • By Richard Brill
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In 1898, Friedrich Loeffler and Paul Frosch discovered that the cause of foot-and-mouth disease in livestock was an infectious particle smaller than any bacteria. This was the first clue to the nature of viruses. Read more

Previous Story
Man charged in armored car robbery, burglaries and auto theft

Scroll Up