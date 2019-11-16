Flash flood warning issued for Kauai

A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Just before 10 p.m., the Hanalei River, Wainiha River and Hanakapiai stream gages reported a rapid rise in water levels, the National Weather Service reported tonight. Radar also indicated rain falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour over the interior mountains of Kauai.
Flash flooding is expected in these areas and other nearby drainages.
Locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kilauea, Anahola, Wailua, Hanalei, Na Pali State Park, Wainiha, North Fork Wailua Trails, Moloaa, Princeville, Kokee State Park and Wailua Homesteads.
