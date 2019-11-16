Waipahu man arrested for threatening domestic partner with kitchen knife

A 35-year-old Waipahu man allegedly threatened his 46-year-old domestic partner with a kitchen knife in front of a minor younger than 14 years old Friday night.
Police said the man threatened bodily injury to the woman from 7 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.
The suspect was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Friday on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and remained in custody early this morning.
