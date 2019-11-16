Homicide detectives investigating ocean drowning near downtown Honolulu

Homicide detectives are investigating the drowning of a 51-year-old man in the ocean near downtown Honolulu.
The man was pulled unresponsive out of the ocean at 8:19 p.m. Thursday night and taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.
Homicide detectives received the case at 8:55 p.m. Friday night. The death is currently classified as an unattended death.
