Scoreboard, Nov. 16

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at St. Francis School.

>> High school preseason girls – Black & Gold Invitational: Lahainaluna vs. Maryknoll, 1 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Punahou, 2:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley vs. Mid-Pacific, 7 p.m.; games at McKinley. Lancer Charity Jamboree: Sacred Hearts vs. Kauai, 11:30 a.m.; La Pietra vs. Kalaheo, 1 p.m.; games at Sacred Hearts. Nanakuli tournament: Hanalani vs. Roosevelt, at Nanakuli.

FOOTBALL

>> First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II—First round: Roosevelt at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

>> PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m.; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

>> PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

SURFING

>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

SUNDAY

SURFING

>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

COLLEGE MEN BASKETBALL

West

Friday

CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51

Cal Poly 89, Simpson University 45

California 82, California Baptist 62

* Hawaii 83, Portland State 75

N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32

Sacramento St. 62, UC Riverside 49

UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60

UCLA 71, UNLV 54

Utah 73, Minnesota 69

Utah St. 81, NC A&T 54

COLLEGE WOMEN BASKETBALL

Big West Conference

Friday

Cal St. Fullerton 79, Loyola Marymount 74

Davidson 78, UC Irvine 72

* Hawaii 52, Pepperdine 51

San Jose State 73, UC Santa Barbara 70

High School Preseason

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lancer Charity Jamboree

Friday

Kauai 58, La Pietra 16

Sacred Hearts 65, Kalaheo 28

Leading scorers–Kauai: N/A. La Pietra: N/A. Sacred Hearts: T. Medeiros 15, K. Kupau 14. Kalaheo: C. Clemons 13.