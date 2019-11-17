Man, 28, allegedly uses box cutter in Kapolei threat

A 28-year-old man allegedly threatened a 35-year-old man with a box cutter knife in Kapolei Saturday night.
The threat allegedly occurred at 8:11 p.m. and the suspect was arrested at 8:30 p.m.
He was in custody Saturday night on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
