comscore Eric Gilliom’s 1-man show ‘White Hawaiian’ kicks off on Black Friday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Eric Gilliom’s 1-man show ‘White Hawaiian’ kicks off on Black Friday

  • By Carla Tracy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:54 p.m.

Sometimes things appear to be in black and white. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist in critical condition following McCully accident

Scroll Up