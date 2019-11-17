Eric Gilliom’s 1-man show ‘White Hawaiian’ kicks off on Black Friday

Sometimes things appear to be in black and white. Take Black Friday for instance, arguably the busiest 24 hours for holiday shopping deals in America. Then there is “White Hawaiian,” a one-man show launching at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater that night.

Starring Maui’s inimitable musician/actor Eric Gilliom, the “White Hawaiian” will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. Co-created by writer-director Brian Kohne, the show will be anything but black and white, rather offering a full rainbow of Hawaiian history, contemporary island culture and family. Speaking of family, Eric’s late grandmother, Jennie Hanaiali‘i Woodd, danced, choreographed and sang her way from Tahiti to Hollywood to New York — where she met her future husband, Lloyd Gilliom, who played first trumpet and steel guitar for big bands.

“I am extremely fortunate to come from such a colorful family of entertainers dating back to the 1900s,” Eric confided. “In this show, ‘White Hawaiian,’ I get to bring them back to life.”

Besides being a soulful singer appearing at concert venues here and throughout the U.S. with Mick Fleetwood, Willie K and Barry Flanagan, Eric is a multi-talented actor who’s appeared in movies such as “Hoosiers” with Gene Hackman, and he’s been on TV, Broadway and on stage here as a spot-on Frank N. Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

This is the first collaboration with Kohne since 2010 when the Maui-made comedy, “Get a Job,” was created and Eric was a star in it. Tickets are $25 and $35. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Call 242-7469, go online to mauiarts.org or visit the box office.

By the way, Kohne’s “Kuleana” film has enjoyed successful screenings from Guam to Nova Scotia as well as statewide and in more than 40 cities across the U.S. The mystery/drama set on Maui in 1971 has recently been released as a Blu Ray/DVD combo and to Video on Demand as “Kuleana-Maui.” You may purchase it for home viewing online at hawaiicinema.com.

“The adjustments with title are designed to reach a broad audience outside Hawaii. ‘Maui’ is easily recognized worldwide,” explained Kohne.

ARTISTS IN THE HOUSE

On Wednesday evening, the Martin & MacArthur Gallery in The Shops at Wailea will host a grand opening event, inviting the public to celebrate and meet some of its talented artists and craftsmen partners. Come and schmooze with Ed Lane, renowned for vibrant paintings of Hawaii; Taryn Allessandro, a mixed-media artist; Marcello and Allesio Bugagier, twin brothers who paint classic scenes on koa-wood panels; Gabriel Burchman, who layers rich, earthen colors on gold and silver leaf; and Evan Schauss, sculptor of one-of-a-kind glass pieces. Festivities kick off at 7p.m., following the Concerts at the Shops performance by Del Beazley. Refreshments will be provided, and the gallery will host raffles for guests to win handcrafted gifts.

THESE STUDENT BAKERS CAN TAKE CARE OF DESSERT

Do you slave over a hot stove for days getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner? There are so many components — such as roasting the turkey, preparing the stuffing, mashing the potatoes, stirring the gravy and making crowd-pleasing green-bean casserole.

“Whew! You’ve got enough to do for that big Thanksgiving dinner,” exclaimed Teresa “Cheech” Shurilla, program coordinator and pastry chef extraordinaire of the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program. “Let our students take care of dessert.”

Each year, students bake dozens of tempting pecan, apple and pumpkin pies along with creamy pumpkin cheesecakes. Now, it’s easier than ever to order. Just visit https://shop-mauiculinary.sodexomyway.com/gifts-more, pay online and pick up your pies at the Pa‘ina Building at the UH-Maui College campus in Kahului anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.

Speaking of the college’s culinary program, its 2019 Noble Chef signature fundraising gala will be presented from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Fairmont Kea Lani ballroom and gardens in Wailea. This year’s theme is “White Christmas. Enjoy holiday decor, live and deejay music, dancing and craft cocktails, beers, fine wines and cordials. Unlike previous Noble Chef events, the evening will feature a heavy-pupu format only crafted by some of Maui’s finest chefs and UH-MC culinary instructors and their students, who will lead a parade for guests to enter a room with the Grand Holiday dessert presentation. A silent auction and holiday “Giving Tree” will let you buy ornaments to take home with proceeds going to equipment for the college.

Shurilla and pastry chef-instructor Hannah Stanchfield will be assisted by Donald Wressell of Guittard Chocolate on desserts. Chef instructors from UHMC preparing savory foods will be Tom Lelli of Leis Family Class Act and Craig Omori, Noel Cleary and Peter Pak, who teach students at the fast-serve outlets. Participating Maui chefs generously donating their time are Lyndon Honda of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Ray Sauter of Sarento’s On Beach, Roger Stettler of Taverna Maui, Jojo Vasquez of Fond, Ken Sniffen and Bella Toland of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Travis Morrin of Three’s Bar and Grill & Fork and Salad, Robert Barrera of Cane and Canoe at Montage at Kapalua Bay, Taylor Ponte of The Mill House at Maui Tropical Plantation, Zach Sato of The Restaurant at The Hotel Wailea and Kevin Posada of Maui Brewing Company Restaurant. Last but certainly not least, Mark Malone of the Leis Family Class Act gets credit for organizing the event and Chef Tylun Pang of the Fairmont Kea Lani is the host. Cost is $200 per person. For tickets, visit https://noblechef2019.eventbrite.com or call Marilyn Fornwall at 984-3261.

KA’ANAPALI HOTEL ADDS HIRES

Renowned as the state’s “Most Hawaiian Hotel,” Ka’anapali Beach Hotel recently hired Jason Kayatani as director of restaurants, Marissa Ugale as catering sales manager and Angelo Sicad as junior sous chef. In addition, its Tiki Bar & Grill is introducing new menu items including the Beyond Burger, kalua pig nachos and gluten-free and vegetarian options, the latter to better accommodate diners with dietary preferences. Everything is served in reusable baskets to reduce disposable-container waste. In addition to an expanded wine list, Tiki Bar has also introduced playful tropical cocktails including a Mamaki Old Fashioned, Lime in a Coco and a menu of mocktails. For more information, visit www.kbhmaui.com/dining/tiki-bar.