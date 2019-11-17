comscore Maui couple strikes black gold with their new Haleakala tea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui couple strikes black gold with their new Haleakala tea

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

A Kula couple’s recent success with a new tea bodes well for the growing tea industry in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist in critical condition following McCully accident
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up