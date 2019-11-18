Fire at Volcano vacation rental home believed to be intentionally set

Hawaii island fire investigators suspect a fire at a vacation rental home in Volcano over the weekend was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 99-2056 Pukeawe Circle just after 7:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire department said guests arrived at the short-term vacation rental and saw a small amount of smoke emanating from structure.

Firefighters gained entry and found furniture piled up in the living room and in flames, the fire department said.

Crews brought the fire under control at 7:55 p.m. and extinguished it five minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

Battalion Chief Matthias Kusch said there were strong indicators that the blaze was “maliciously set.” He declined to provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

Aside from some drywall damage in the interior of the vacation rental, the structure itself was saved.

Damage was estimated at $57,000.

Police also responded to the site to investigate.