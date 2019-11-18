Kailua’s Lau Hala Shops fully occupied, landlord says

Property owner Alexander & Baldwin announced today that Lau Hala Shops, a new retail center at the former location of Macy’s in Kailua is now at full occupancy with the opening of its newest tenant.

Uproll Cafe, an eatery offering coffee, sushi burritos, and customized protein bowls, opened in a space fronting Kailua Road on Friday; the location is its third, in addition to storefronts in Kakaako and at Pearl Highlands Center.

Lau Hala Shops at 573 Kailua Road was redeveloped out of a former Macy’s department store and opened in late 2018 with three initial tenants: UFC Gym, Maui Brewing Company and Chef Roy Yamaguchi’s Goen Dining + Bar.

Other tenants that have since opened at the center include an expanded Down to Earth, D’Vine Kailua Wine Bar, Kailua Xchng, Crazy Shirts and Waxing the City.

A&B said the redevelopment of the former Macy’s building reflects its commitment to sustainability, with energy-efficient lighting, native landscaping, electric vehicle charging stations, solar-powered trash compacting bins and paintings by Kailua Artist Leanna Wolff using plastic debris collected from local beaches.

At Foodland Marketplace, HI Steaks and Taqueria El Gallo Rosa, a Mexican eatery that takes the space formerly occupied by Prima, recently opened their doors. On Hekili Street, Blue Bubble Creamery, featuring rolled ice cream desserts, also opened recently, taking the space formerly occupied by Ba-Le Sandwich Shop.

The Mother Bake Shop, a French patisserie, is expected to open some time this month.

A&B, which owns the majority of retail properties in Kailua, is still evaluating its options, including discussions with other bowling alley operators, for the Pali Lanes building.

Operators of Pali Lanes said they will be on a month-to-month lease starting in February 2020, and that they have had to cut back hours following contract cancellations by two major bowling leagues.