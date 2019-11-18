Police seek suspects in assault, robbery attempt at Stadium Mall parking lot

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Stadium Mall parking lot that sent a man to a hospital early this morning.
At about 2:30 a.m. today, police said the main suspect, an unknown male, got out of a black Lexus, asked for money and then assaulted the man at Stadium Mall in Halawa.
The suspect is described as approximately five feet, eight inches tall, with a medium build and in his mid- to late-30s. The other suspect was the driver of the Lexus, police said.
The male victim and a woman were waiting in their car at the time of the robbery attempt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and reported that the suspect may have had a handgun.
