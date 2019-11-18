comscore Letters: Protest at ballot box; Jalousie windows don’t mix; Minimum wage bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Protest at ballot box; Jalousie windows don’t mix; Minimum wage bill

  • Today
  • Updated 3:36 a.m.

Protest at ballot box, not with blockades; Vote for extreme change in political leadership; Minimum wage bill should be top priority. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Climate emergency siren is wailing. What should we do now?

Scroll Up