comscore Community input is sought in planning for new Helemano Wilderness Area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Community input is sought in planning for new Helemano Wilderness Area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

Last year, more than 2,800 acres of conservation and former agricultural lands in the Helemano area of Central Oahu were acquired by the Hawaii state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai woman washed away during flash flood found with head injury

Scroll Up