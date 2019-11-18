Community input is sought in planning for new Helemano Wilderness Area

Last year, more than 2,800 acres of conservation and former agricultural lands in the Helemano area of Central Oahu were acquired by the Hawaii state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife. Read more

The rugged, mountainous area extends through a watershed that supplies water for a third of Oahu’s residents, and its forests provide habitat for the endangered Hawaiian hoary bat as well as several species of endangered native birds and more than 20 federally listed plant and invertebrate species

Designated as the Helemano Wilderness Area, it is now being placed in the state’s forest reserve system, and DOFAW is seeking public participation in a collaborative planning process as to how the resource should be used and protected, the agency announced Friday in a news release.

With Planning Solutions Inc., a local firm, DOFAW has begun developing a plan for Helemano that “will serve as a tool to promote access, recreation, and safety while preserving and enhancing the beauty, history, and natural resources of this special place,” the release said.

Opportunities for public hiking, hunting, camping and educational experiences are prioritized by the plan, along with reforestation and developing local forest products for woodworkers and cultural practitioners.

Already, suggestions are proliferating on the comment board of a new interactive website developed by the planners.

Several want Helemano to be left undeveloped.

“I strongly feel we should leave this part of the island as is,” wrote a lifelong resident of the area. “The way it is now is perfect.”

“LEAVE IT AS BE!” another wrote. “Do not build or expand anything! Preserve it!”

Others said reforestation and reintroduction of native plants were needed, and volunteered to participate in removing invasive plants.

Wish lists included hiking, jogging and biking paths to promote healthy lifestyles, pet friendly areas, camping and rest areas, rentable cabins, conservation education centers and zip lines.

Preventing trash accumulation and erosion were stressed, and consultation with kupuna of the area was recommended.

While opinions differed, all expressed love for Helemano and the desire to cherish and preserve it.

It’s easy to follow the plan’s progress, click on a comment and join the discussions at the social mediagenic helemanowilderness.com.