comscore Kemper, McGill, Hanneman advance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kemper, McGill, Hanneman advance

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.

Three Hawaii surfers kept their dreams of a Hawaiian Pro championship alive Sunday at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 18, 2019

Scroll Up