Kemper, McGill, Hanneman advance

Three Hawaii surfers kept their dreams of a Hawaiian Pro championship alive Sunday at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa. Read more

Three Hawaii surfers kept their dreams of a Hawaiian Pro championship alive Sunday at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa.

Maui’s Billy Kemper won his second-round heat on Day 3 of the World Surf League qualifying series contest that also serves as the first leg of the 37th annual Vans Triple Crown of Surfing.

Kemper’s two-wave total of 12.60 put him ahead of the three other competitors in his heat, and he will return to action in the third round today, conditions permitting.

Although Hawaii’s Finn McGill and Eli Hanneman didn’t win their four-man heats Sunday, they got through to the third round by placing second.

The contest is halfway through the third round. Five Hawaii athletes were eliminated Sunday. Makai McNamara, Logan Bediamol and Joshua Moniz were bounced from the second round. Kauai’s Sebastian Zietz, who won the Hawaiian Pro in 2012, and Seth Moniz failed to get out of the third round.

Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau and Barron Mamiya are awaiting their third-round heats. They were seeded past the opening two rounds directly into the third.

Two-time Hawaiian Pro champion Michel Bourez of Tahiti gets rolling in the third round, as will 11-time world champion Kelly Slater of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and defending Vans Triple Crown of Surfing champion Jesse Mendes of Brazil.

Nat Young of Santa Cruz, Calif., had the highest heat score Sunday, a 17.36. He also had the best single-wave score, a 9.10.

VANS TRIPLE CROWN OF SURFING

>> Hawaiian Pro, at Alii Beach Park, Haleiwa, through Sunday

>> Vans World Cup of Surfing, at Sunset Beach, Nov. 25-Dec. 7

>> Billabong Pipe Masters, at Pipeline, Dec. 8-20