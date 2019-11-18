NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two assisted tackles against the Cowboys. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted three times for a gross and net average of 43.0 yards against the Jaguars. He had a long punt of 44 yards and did not place a boot inside the 20.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Seattle was off this week.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Recorded one return for no yards while also calling for four fair-catches against the Bengals.

>> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive lineman — Signed with New York after the Jets placedcenter Ryan Kalil on injured reserve.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Tennessee was off this week.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded two solo tackles and two assisted tackles, including two tackles for losses, against the Browns on Thursday.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Tennessee was off this week.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Patriots.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded two solo tackles, which included a sack for a loss of 3 yards, while also registering a quarterback hurry against the Cardinals.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Made his only extra-point attempt but missed his field-goal attempt against the Ravens.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started at outside linebacker and recorded five solo tackles, including three for losses.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was not active against the Broncos.