NFL Islanders
Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two assisted tackles against the Cowboys.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two assisted tackles against the Cowboys.
>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted three times for a gross and net average of 43.0 yards against the Jaguars. He had a long punt of 44 yards and did not place a boot inside the 20.
>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Seattle was off this week.
>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Recorded one return for no yards while also calling for four fair-catches against the Bengals.
>> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive lineman — Signed with New York after the Jets placedcenter Ryan Kalil on injured reserve.
SAINT LOUIS
>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Tennessee was off this week.
>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded two solo tackles and two assisted tackles, including two tackles for losses, against the Browns on Thursday.
>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Tennessee was off this week.
>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Patriots.
PUNAHOU
>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded two solo tackles, which included a sack for a loss of 3 yards, while also registering a quarterback hurry against the Cardinals.
>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Made his only extra-point attempt but missed his field-goal attempt against the Ravens.
KAMEHAMEHA
>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started at outside linebacker and recorded five solo tackles, including three for losses.
LAHAINALUNA
>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was not active against the Broncos.