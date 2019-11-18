Rainbow Wahine volleyball drops in RPI

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team dropped one place to 12 in today’s Ratings Percentage Index, the computer-generated computer system used by the NCAA to rate strength of schedule and seed the postseason tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine (22-3, 12-2 Big West) are coming off a bye week and conclude the regular season with conference matches against Cal State Northridge (12-15, 7-8) on Thursday and Long Beach State (12-15, 9-6) on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Should Hawaii win out, the Wahine will claim the Big West title outright, their first since 2016. Cal Poly, Hawaii’s closest competitor in the standings, lost to Long Beach State last week, dropping the Mustangs (18-8, 11-3) a full game behind the Wahine.

The NCAA traditionally has awarded teams with an RPI of 1 to 16 hosting duties for the first and second rounds of the tournament. Hawaii has not hosted a subregional since 2013.

Selection Sunday is Dec. 1.

The RPI is based on a team’s won-loss record, the record of its opponents and the record of its opponents’ opponents. There is a bonus for defeating teams in the Top 50.

Hawaii has wins over Washington (RPI 10), Missouri (18), UCLA (23), San Diego (26) and Cal Poly (36), and two over CU Santa Barbara (33). The Wahine also lost to Baylor, which has been at 1 since the first RPI was released on Oct. 7.