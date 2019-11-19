28-year-old dies in two-car collision on Hawaii island

A 28-year-old woman died in a two-car collision on Hawaii island’s Highway 11 this morning that involved three people.
Hawaii Police Department officers responded to the incident at 5:52 a.m. just south of the highway’s 118-mile marker, which involved a head-on collision between the 28-year-old’s sedan and a 65-year-old woman driving an SUV.
The 28-year-old was taken to Kona Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.
A 3-year-old female was also in the sedan, but she was released from the hospital after being treated. The 65-year-old was was listed in critical condition, and was then taken to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.
The 28-year-old was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, and police believe drugs were played a role in the collision.
Police said there have been 21 traffic fatalities in 2019. There were 27 at the same point in 2018.
