L&L expands Mixplate concept to mainland

L&L Hawai’i is expanding its Mixplate concept, opening restaurants in Washington state, California and Colorado.

The first L&L Hawaiian Mixplate opened in Shelton, Wash., last week. Another will open in San Marcos, Calif., later this month, and Aurora, Colo., in December, the company announced today.

The Mixplate outlets feature a hot bar, from which guests can customize their meals. L&L opened the first Mixplate in Honolulu in the Airport Trade Center in 2017.

“Our guests will be able to see, smell and sample dishes prior to ordering,” Hawai‘i L&L CEO Elisia Flores said in a news release. “This format helps introduce guests to our fresh Hawaii-inspired flavors as we continue to expand throughout the U.S., and allows each dish to be created around individual preferences.”

L&L is known for its Hawaii-style plate lunch, which traditionally includes two scoops of rice, macaroni salad and an entree of various beef, chicken and seafood items popular in the islands.