Cravings: ‘Mana‘ai’ at KCC, Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Hawaii, Kaka‘ako Holiday Artisan Fair

FINE DINING, FINE CAUSE

It’s been a while since Kapiolani Community College has held a benefit for its two-year culinary program — most recently, efforts have been geared toward the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Diamond Head, where students can earn four-year degrees.

But on Dec. 5, the KCC Culinary Arts Program will take the spotlight, at Mana‘ai: A Night of Perpetuating the Art of Culinary Education.

The event, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the campus ‘Ohia Cafeteria, brings together alumni guest chefs, including Ed Kenney, of Town, Mud Hen Water, Mahina & Sun’s and Kaimuki Superette; Mark Noguchi of Pili Group; and pastry chef Beverly Luk of Chef Mavro, to name a few. All will offer selections at numerous food stations.

The school’s chef instructors will flex their culinary muscles as well, rounding out the menu. The meal includes wine, beer and other beverages.

The evening will also feature a bake sale, giving tree and live auction.

Tickets are $125; tables for 10 are $5,000. Tickets are limited to 300, make purchases online through Nov. 29 at 808ne.ws/manaai. For more info, email KCC chef-instructors Grant Sato at grantsat@hawaii.edu or Grant Itomitsu at gitomits@hawaii.edu.

ORDER UP A HOLIDAY BASKET

The season of cookies is almost upon us — have yours with ginger, coconut, ricotta or rosemary and olive oil, all tucked into a festival holiday basket made by the ladies of Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Hawaii chapter.

The baskets also will contain biscotti and lilikoi marshmallows made by Les Dames members statewide, who own or represent eateries such as Pai Honolulu, Cake Works, Island Olive Oil Co., Sweet Revenge and the Waipahu High School Culinary Arts Academy, all on Oahu; Sugar House and B3 a Beach Bunny Bakery on Maui; and Short N Sweet Bakery & Cafe on the Big Island.

To balance out the sweetness will be coffee and organic teas from Hawaiian Paradise Coffee and Tea Chest Hawaii.

The baskets sell for $35, available only through the Les Dames website, ldeihawaii.org, beginning Friday. Pickup is on Dec. 12 at Island Olive Oil’s shop in Ward Centre. Baskets cannot be shipped.

Proceeds will go toward scholarships and grants for local women pursuing careers in the food, fine beverage and hospitality industries.

ARTISAN FAIR

Go local with your gifts this season at the Kaka‘ako Holiday Artisan Fair, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the FarmLovers Farmers Market at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue.

Get your fresh, local food for the week, grab a bite, then visit more than 30 booths featuring woodwork, photography, jewelry, pottery, glass, textiles and more.

Visit farmloversmarkets.com.