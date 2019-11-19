Quickbites: Don Goyo’s, Teapresso, Island Olive Oil, Kauai Coffee, Vegetarian Society of Hawaii, The Christmas Bar

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

MEXICAN DINING ON THE WINDWARD SIDE

Don Goyo’s Mexican Food has opened at Windward City Shopping Center with its menu of classic fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas, quesadillas and chile rojo, the favorite of owner Cornelio Goyo.

Goyo arrived in Hawaii in 2013 to teach Spanish, but two years later opened a restaurant in nearby Adon Plaza, featuring many dishes drawn from family recipes. His chile rojo is a pork stew with a sauce made from guajillo chilies.

Don Goyo’s is located on the mauka side of the shopping center next to Cajun King. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 236-1305. To preview the menu go to dongoyoshawaii.com.

A TEA FOR CHARITY

Indulge in a hibiscus and lychee iced tea at a Teapresso Bar through year’s end and $1 of what you spend will go to HUGS — Help, Understanding & Group Support, a nonprofit that supports families of seriously ill children.

The 24-ounce HUGS Iced Tea sells for $4.79.

Most Oahu Teapresso locations are participating. To find a shop, go to teapressobar.com/locations.

LESSON IN OLIVE OIL

A free olive oil workshop is part of Saturday’s Makers Market, a day of activities and shopping at the Hono­lulu Design Center.

Island Olive Oil Co. is hosting the session in the center’s Cupola Gallery, covering an olive oil tasting and how to pair various oils to dishes.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the olive oil workshop begins at 11:30 a.m.

Also part of the event is a 10 a.m. yoga workshop and offerings from 17 crafters, from books to bikinis to boxes made of koa.

The design center is at 1250 Kapiolani Blvd. Admission is free, but space in the workshops is limited. Reserve seats at eventbrite.com.

COFFEE BY SUBSCRIPTION

Kauai Coffee has introduced a subscription service, offering delivery anywhere in the world.

Choose Estate Reserve or Island Experience coffees, both 100% Kauai-grown. The reserve comprises the top 5% of the crop; Island Experience coffees come in flavors such as coconut caramel, vanilla macadamia nut and toasted banana.

Orders may be customized by type of roast, variety and grind. Prices run from $12 for 10-ounce bags of flavored coffee to $125 for 5 pounds of the premium Kauai Blue Mountain.

Sign up at kauaicoffee.com. Shipping is free for orders of $100 or more.

VEGAN THANKSGIVING

The Vegetarian Society of Hawaii is hosting a pre-Thanksgiving meal Tuesday at Down to Earth in Kailua.

Tickets are $4 in advance, $5 at the door, covering dessert and drinks. Pay as you go for vegan selections from the Down to Earth deli bars. Tickets include a 10%-off coupon that can be used that day.

Children under age 12 are free, but reservations are suggested to be sure they’ll have a seat in a dedicated dining area.

Seatings are at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com (search for “vegan Thanksgiving”). Call 944-8344.

Down to Earth is in the Lau Hala Shops, 573 Kailua Road.

THE CHRISTMAS BAR RETURNS

Following a successful run at Ala Moana Center in 2017, the team behind The Christmas Bar will pop up again this holiday season in Kakaako.

Veteran restauranteurs Bill Tobin, Albert Ale and Michael Miller — who normally oversee operations at Tiki’s Grill & Bar in Waikiki — have partnered with Big City Diner’s Lane Muraoka to transform the diner’s Ward Village location into a holiday spectacle.

The Christmas Bar will transform the restaurant space, with Miller and friends promising guests will “feel hugged by Christmas as soon as you walk in the door.”

Holiday-themed drinks (made with alcohol and without) will be available alongside menu items by Tiki’s chef Ronnie Nasuti — with fun names, like the Kris Kringle Kim Chee Grilled Cheese and Mele Kalikimaka Mini Turkey Pot Pie.

The Christmas Bar at Big City Diner Ward debuts Friday; the restaurant’s regular hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (until midnight Fridays and Saturdays). Call 738-8855.

— Jason Genegabus, Star-Advertiser

