Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Monna Koyonagi, Debbie Kutara, Mimorie Acain and Lori Hashizuma were students of Betsy Tamanaha at Kaimuki Intermediate School. A headline on Lee Cataluna’s column on Page B1 Sunday inaccurately referred to the students as Kaimuki graduates.