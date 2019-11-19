comscore Ferd Lewis: Nick Saban should have removed Tua from the game long before his injury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Nick Saban should have removed Tua from the game long before his injury

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two seasons ago Alabama coach Nick Saban nearly lost a shot at the national championship by waiting so long to put quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the title game against Georgia. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up