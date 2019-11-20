21 more wind-farm protesters arrested in Kalaeloa and Kahuku

Honolulu police arrested more people overnight in the ongoing protest against the Na Pua Makani wind farm project in Kahuku.

Police said officers arrested 21 people — 19 people in Kalaeloa and two people in Kahuku — for disobeying a police officer.

Those arrested in Kalaeloa were subsequently released after posting bail that ranged from $100 to $1,000, police said.

Two women arrested in Kahuku were also released after each posted $500 bail.

Since mid-October, AES Corp. has been transporting turbine parts during the late night to early morning hours from Kalaeloa to Kahuku five days a week.

The company is constructing eight turbines in Kahuku which is slated to start operating next year.

Opponents claim the turbines lead to health problems and are built too close to schools, farms and homes.

AES maintain the turbines will have no ill health effects.