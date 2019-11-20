Man, 21, arrested after fatal stabbing in Wahiawa

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly stabbing in Wahiawa.

Police said the suspect stabbed a 45-year-old man with a sharp object at an apartment on Ohai Place at about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday and fled the scene.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso and was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he later died.

The suspect returned to the apartment at about 9:20 p.m. where police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.

The suspect and victim were known to one another.