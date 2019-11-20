Unsettled weather clears Hawaii; high surf advisory in effect for most isles

The upper-level low that caused thunder and lightning on Tuesday has weakened, and moved east from the Hawaiian isles, bringing much clearer skies for today, forecasters said.

The flash flood watch for all isles has been canceled, and more typical, tradewind weather is expected to return.

A high surf advisory, however, has been issued for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for the north-facing shores of Maui due to an incoming, northwest swell, from 2 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says surf is expected to build to 12 to 16 feet by this afternoon, increase to 16 to 22 feet tonight and Thursday, along the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and along the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf is expected to build to 8 to 12 feet by this afternoon, then 10 to 14 feet tonight and Thursday for the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution, and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. If in doubt, don’t go out.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with scattered windward and mauka showers, highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and east winds from 15 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows are from 70 to 75 degrees.

On Tuesday, a record, daily maximum rainfall of 1.69 inches was set in Honolulu, surpassing the previous record of 0.45 inches set in 2007. A record high of 92 degrees was also set at Kahului, breaking the high of 91 set in 1992.

The thunderstorms wreaked havoc in the isles on Tuesday, resulting in multiple downed trees, power outages, the closure of one elementary school on Kauai, and the diversion of at least one Hawaiian Airlines flight from its destination in Honolulu to Kahului, Maui, instead.

Tradewinds will become strong by Thursday, and last into the weekend.