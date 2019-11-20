Woman hit by vehicle while crossing Makakilo Drive is critically injured

A 39-year-old woman was critically injured tonight after she was hit by a vehicle in Makakilo.
The woman was crossing Makakilo Drive when she was hit and sustained critical injuries, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in a news release.
Emergency crews treated the woman just before 7 p.m. and transported her to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.