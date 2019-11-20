Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. owns the electrical utilities on Oahu, Hawaii island and in Maui County but not on Kauai. A Page B4 story Tuesday said HEI owned the Kauai utility and omitted the Hawaii island utility.