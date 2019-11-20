Screen to detect lung cancer earlier

It’s concerning to read that Hawaii, which battled to get its smoking rate down and has a relatively low rate of the uninsured for health coverage, has a lower-than- average rate of lung cancer survival, the American Lung Association reported. Read more

The factors are likely complex, perhaps including genetic predisposition and economic and racial disparities. But as local association staff observed, the state’s rate of early testing is also low — and early treatment boosts survival rates.

The fix surely starts there, with more cancer screenings.

First impeachment inquiry, then debate

Definition of a political junkie: someone who watches both the impeachment testimony this morning, then the MSNBC/Washington Post Democratic primary presidential debate later in the day.

Local debate watchers: It starts at 4 p.m. Of the 10 who got in, Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will stand second from left, between U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden will split center, signifying top ranking. Should be lively TV, for those who haven’t overdosed on politics.