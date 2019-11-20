comscore Screen to detect lung cancer earlier | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Screen to detect lung cancer earlier

  • Today
  • Updated 6:29 p.m.

It’s concerning to read that Hawaii, which battled to get its smoking rate down and has a relatively low rate of the uninsured for health coverage, has a lower-than- average rate of lung cancer survival, the American Lung Association reported. Read more

