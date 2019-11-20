Editorial: Curb vape sales online and flavors

More needs to be done to discourage vaping among youth. Read more

More needs to be done to discourage vaping among youth. Last week, the state Department of Health confirmed two more incidents of vaping-related lung injuries, raising the count of cases here to four, including two children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest tally, nearly 2,175 vaping-related injury cases and at least 42 deaths have been reported in states across the country, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Two months ago, in response to growing alarm about the largely unregulated industry, it was encouraging that the Trump administration announced an intent to ban the sale of most flavored electronic cigarettes. That would’ve been a much-needed action, as nicotine-infused mystery chemical solutions with names such as “Cotton Candy” and “Custard Craze” are enticing youngsters to pick up vaping.

But unfortunately, this month — shortly before a planned signing of a directive to pull candy, fruit and mint flavors from the market — President Donald Trump backed out. While his reasoning remains foggy, what’s clear is that states must press on with efforts to keep e-cigarettes out of reach of youth.

Scientists now link a significant number of the recent injuries to vaping of dubious marijuana products. All of the Hawaii patients reported vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in pot.

Generally, there are three primary reasons e-cigs are attractive to young people. In addition to the flavors, they have a lower per-use cost than traditional cigarettes; and many teens believe that vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco.

Addressing potential harm, the DOH and various nonprofits are launching programs to step up education about vaping-fueled nicotine addiction and health risks linked to exposure to chemical mixes that are not yet fully understood — and are probably not safe.

Earlier this year, proposals to ban most flavored vaping products and to impose a levy similar to a tobacco excise tax stalled. The 2020 Legislature should pick up both again. Hawaii charges a $3.20 tobacco excise tax on cigarette packs — the second-highest tax on cigarettes in the country. Vape products should be taxed at the same level.

Also, at least a half-dozen states have banned internet and phone sales of nicotine products. Hawaii lawmakers should resolve to effectively follow suit. There should be parity with the 2009 PACT Act (Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking), which prohibits online sales of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco to anyone under the legal age in their state.

It further requires that an internet-based retailer who ships tobacco must label a package as containing tobacco; verify age and identify at purchase, and use a method of mailing or shipping that checks ID and obtains a customer signature at delivery.

Among Hawaii laws already in place: possession or use of a vaping device is prohibited for anyone under age 21. Even so, an estimated 25.5% of Hawaii’s high school students are vaping.

That matches the national profile — more than 5 million children are now using e-cigs, including over 1 in 4 high school students. That’s according to scores of organizations, led by public health advocates, now urging the Trump administration to swiftly remove flavored products from the marketplace.

About a decade ago, when vaping products came on the market, some people welcomed them as a potentially safer alternative to tobacco. But regulators have yet to approve vaping as a smoking cessation tool, and have until 2022 to prove such as public health benefit.

In the meantime, states and other jurisdictions must continue to take lead roles in reversing what the U.S. surgeon general last year declared as an “epidemic” among youth.