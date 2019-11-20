comscore Lee Cataluna: The holidays can come with a lot of baggage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: The holidays can come with a lot of baggage

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

This is the time of year for a lot of bracing: bracing for the Black Friday insanity, bracing for the mountain of deadline-driven work that will take up the weeks between Thanksgiving and the end of the year, bracing for potentially fraught family dinners and bracing for the ordeal that is holiday air travel. Read more

