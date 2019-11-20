Honolulu’s 9 city satellite halls now accept credit, debit cards

All nine satellite city hall locations are now accepting credit and debit cards, City and County of Honolulu officials announced today.

The satellite city halls join the five driver licensing centers that already accept Visa, MasterCard and Discover as payment for city services, they said.

The satellite city halls will accept credit card payments for motor vehicle transactions, bicycle and moped registration, bills, bus pass sales and dog licenses. A 2.35% service charge will apply, they said.

“We continue to look for ways to help improve and modernize the experience of our customers,” Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said in a news release.

Credit and debit cards are also accepted at the city’s self-service kiosks that are available to residents 24/7 for renewing motor vehicle registrations. The six kiosks are available at select Safeway stores across Oahu. Locations and hours are available at honolulu.gov/csd.