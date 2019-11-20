On the Move: Gillingham, Kurokawa and Mason

Terry Gillingham , regional vice president and general manager of Pacific Media Group, has announced that he will retire at the end of February. Read more

Terry Gillingham, regional vice president and general manager of Pacific Media Group, has announced that he will retire at the end of February. He has 48 years’ experience in the radio broadcast industry, including having worked as a general manager at Buckley Broadcasting for KWAV-FM, owner/operator and COO for a statewide network of stations as well as vice president and general manager for seven FMs for New Wave Broadcasting. Before arriving in Hawaii, Gillingham served for 12 years as vice president and market manager for South Central Media in Knoxville, Tenn.

CLARB has elected Joel Kurokawa for a two-year term as director-at-large for the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards; the term will end on Sept. 30, 2021. Kurokawa has recently worked at CLARB as a Region 5 director as well as CLARB’s representative to the Administration Committee of the Landscape Architecture Continuing Education System.

Kaiser Permanente has hired Shelly Mason as its new director of utilization management for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. She started as a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton, Calif. Mason then transitioned into the health care administration where she worked in various leadership roles, including as a case management health systems manager at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles as well as a director for case management, social services and clinical documentation improvement at Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.