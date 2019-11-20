Thunder, hail and lightning wreak havoc in the isles

Thunder, lightning, hail and heavy rain wreaked havoc in the Hawaiian Isles on Tuesday, resulting in multiple power outages and downed trees, and prompting a flash flood watch. Read more

Thunder, lightning, hail and heavy rain wreaked havoc in the Hawaiian Isles on Tuesday, resulting in multiple power outages and downed trees, and prompting a flash flood watch.

The lightning damaged four electric transformers, resulted in the closure of one elementary school and kept firefighters busy throughout the day.

Tuesday morning, Hawaii residents awoke to claps of thunder and the continuation of a lightning show that persisted through the night. Tuesday afternoon, pea-size hail fell over Waikele, and snow dusted the summit of Mauna Kea.

National Weather Service forecasters said a low-pressure system just north of Kauai brought the unsettled weather Monday night into Tuesday but that it was expected to move toward the east and clear the isles by today.

Sonny Vang, NWS Pacific region climate officer, said the unsettled weather pattern was normal for this time of the year.

“We are in the wet season, so the upper atmosphere is creating the instability that creates these storms,” he said.

A repeat of Tuesday’s instability could well recur this winter season, Vang said.

A record daily maximum rainfall of 1.69 inches was set in Honolulu on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 0.45 inch set in 2007. A record high of 92 degrees was set in Kahului on Tuesday, beating the old record of 91 set in 1992.

Elsewhere on Oahu, Vang said the NWS measured 2.42 inches of rain in Honaunau on the Big Island, 2.27 inches in Anahola, Kauai, and 2.38 inches at Bellows Air Force Base on Oahu late Tuesday afternoon.

Honolulu firefighters responded to 11 calls for downed trees in Leeward and Central Oahu from about 11:30 p.m. Monday to 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

They also responded to a downed power line off of Kaneohe Bay Drive in the Aikahi area and a roof-related call in Waipahu.

On Tuesday morning Hanalei School on Kauai closed due to inclement weather and unpredictable river levels, according to the state Department of Education. Students at Kapaa Middle and Kapaa High schools who live in Hanalei, Wainiha and Haena were also released early.

In addition to a flash flood advisory for Oahu on Tuesday, the NWS at about 2:30 p.m. issued an alert, warning of a strong thunderstorm over Mililani that was moving northwest at 5 mph.

The NWS said it could bring winds in excess of 30 mph and pea-size hail. The NWS also warned of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, which can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. During that time the public should seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Crews from the Hawaiian Electric Co. also responded to multiple lightning-related power outages throughout Oahu. Lightning struck four transformers, which affected some customers in Kahuku, Hauula and Waipahu.

Power outages affecting hundreds of residents were also reported in Makaha early Tuesday morning and in Wahiawa Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters expect more stability by this morning, along with strengthening tradewinds and showers over windward and mauka areas. The trades are expected to increase Thursday through the weekend.

Star-Advertiser reporter Rosemarie Bernardo contributed to this story.