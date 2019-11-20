comscore Thunder, hail and lightning wreak havoc in the isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Thunder, hail and lightning wreak havoc in the isles

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

Thunder, lightning, hail and heavy rain wreaked havoc in the Hawaiian Isles on Tuesday, resulting in multiple power outages and downed trees, and prompting a flash flood watch. Read more

