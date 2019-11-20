comscore Hawaii Grown: Around the Nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Grown: Around the Nation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The junior safety for No. 20 Boise State recorded five total tackles, one for loss, in the Broncos’ 42-9 win over New Mexico. The win moved 20th-ranked Boise State to 9-1 this season. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 19, 2019

Scroll Up