Cheese Nips recalled in Hawaii due to possible plastic in box

A cheesy cracker snack in Hawaii has been recalled because the treat may contain pieces of plastic, the state Department of Health said.

There may be small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper in 11-ounce boxes of Cheese Nips, the Health Department said today. The plastic may have entered into a limited amount of product during the production process.

The manufacturer, Mondelez Global, became aware of the issue when plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment.

The recall is limited to Cheese Nips available nationwide and in Hawaii, with a retail UPC of “0 44000 03453” and a “Best When Used By Date” of May 18, 19, and 20 in 2020.

No reports of injury or illness have been reported to Mondelez Global, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Anyone with this product should not eat it and should throw it away. Consumers can all the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day for more information.