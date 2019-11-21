OHA board names Hussey permanent chief executive officer

Office of Hawaiian Affairs interim chief executive officer Sylvia Hussey today was named the agency’s next permanent CEO in a unanimous vote of the board of trustees.

Hussey, OHA’s former chief operating officer, will get a five-year contract worth $170,000 a year, starting Dec. 1.

Hussey, an educator with a doctor’s degree in education, became interim CEO July 1 following the expiration of the contract of her predecessor, Kamanaʻopono Crabbe.

The board previously hired a professional consultant to help search for a new executive, but Hussey’s time as interim CEO was exceptional, prompting the unanimous action, OHA Chairperson Colette Machado said in an interview.

“Each trustee feels confident that they will be treated with the same kind of aloha that she can treat me as the chair and some of the leadership, and that’s important when you want to build unity,” Machado said.

Hussey was hired as chief operating officer in November 2018 after more than 30 years in education administration, policy development, finance, operations and information technology. She previously served as executive director of the Native Hawaiian Education Council and before that as vice president of administration with Kamehameha Schools.