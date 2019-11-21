Police arrest 4 men for crystal meth in South Kohala drug bust

Hawaii island police have arrested four men following a drug bust in South Kohala earlier this month.

At about 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, vice officers, along with South Kohala patrol officers, executed a search warrant for a home on Nani Waimea Street, and recovered 10.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine along with a .22 caliber rifle.

They arrested and charged Jose Carpio, 59, and Facundo Yaplag, 61, both of Kamuela, and Joseph Sullivan, 31, of Paauilo with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree. Bail was set at $2,000 for each individual.

Officers also arrested and charged Kasey Hui-Ahsam, 35, with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the second-degree, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree, mandatory firearm registration, place to keep a firearm and failure to appear and contempt of court. His bail was set at $11,450.

Yaplag posted bail and was released. Carpio, Sullivan and Hui-Ahsam were unable to post bail and were released to the district court.

Additionally, police arrested a 36-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man who live at the residence. They were released pending further investigation.