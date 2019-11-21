Police investigating Makaha stabbing that left man in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Makaha Wednesday night.

Police said a suspect stabbed a man multiple times at about 11:45 p.m.

The victim was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.