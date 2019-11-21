Police investigating Makaha stabbing that left man in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Makaha Wednesday night.
Police said a suspect stabbed a man multiple times at about 11:45 p.m.
The victim was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.
There are no arrests at this time.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.