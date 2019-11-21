Wind advisory posted for Hawaiian islands with gusts expected to hit 50 mph

Large portions of all Hawaiian islands are under a wind advisory Friday with gusts expected to reach 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory is effective from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and calls for east winds from 20 to 30 mph and stronger gusts, forecasters said.

“Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution,” the advisory says.

The advisory includes: all of Niihau; Lihue, Princeville, Poipu, Waimea, Hanapepe, Kokee State Park on Kauai; Honolulu, Waikiki, Hawaii Kai, Kapolei, Nanakuli, Makaha, Haleiwa, Waialua, Kahuku, Punaluu, Laie, Kailua, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, Mililani, Wahiawa, Pearl City, and Makakilo on Oahu; Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai, Molokai; Manele and Lanai City on Lanai; Wailuku, Lahaina, Kaanapali, Kahului, Haiku, Makawao, Hana, Kihei, Makena, Pukalani and Kula, Maui; and South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honokaa, Kamuela, and Waikoloa on Hawaii island.

The forecast calls for windy and showery weather through Saturday. Showers will be most prevalent over windward and mauka areas, but may also reach into leeward areas, the weather service said.