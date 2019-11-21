comscore Column: Bringing down Big Pharma’s up, up and away drug prices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Bringing down Big Pharma’s up, up and away drug prices

  • By Kealii Lopez
  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.

Hawaii residents, like all Americans, pay among the highest drug prices in the world, and prices keep climbing. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Isle crime; Pali Lanes lease causes critical situation; Protesters called abusive

Scroll Up